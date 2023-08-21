UPDATE: Huntingtown Man Sentenced to 4-Years for Role in Calvert County Dogfighting Operation

UPDATE 8/18/2023: On August 17, 2023, Edward Stanley Williams, 54, of Huntingtown, was sentenced to 4 years of active imprisonment for his role in a dogfighting operation. Williams was also ordered to pay $26,693 in restitution to the Calvert County Government. The sentence was imposed by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

In May, Williams entered a guilty plea to four counts of felony dogfighting and 1 count of unlawful possession of a firearm. A joint investigation conducted by the Calvert County Animal Control and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Williams maintained twelve American Pitbull Terrier type dogs at a property in Huntingtown.

Several of the dogs had injuries and scarring consistent with having been used in a dogfight. Numerous implements of dogfighting were also located at the property including weighted collars, breeding stands, break sticks, and assorted medications. Investigators also recovered photographs, videotapes, and documents memorializing recent and past dogfighting activities.

Following his release, Williams will be placed on a 5-year term of probation at which time he is prohibited from possessing, residing with, or owning any dogs. A violation of that probation could result in the imposition of an additional 13 years of incarceration.



The case is being prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.

