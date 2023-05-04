Police Investigating Homicide Victim Located During Apartment Fire in PG County

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the city of Hyattsville. The victim is 56-year-old Roger Neal of Hyattsville.

On May 3, 2023, at approximately 2:05 p.m., officers with the Hyattsville Police Department responded to the 6100 block of 42nd Avenue to assist Prince George’s County firefighters who were on scene of an apartment fire.

Neal, who lives in the apartment, was located by fire department personnel suffering from trauma and pronounced deceased on the scene.

It was later determined Neal suffered a gunshot wound. PGPD Homicide Unit detectives were notified and assumed the investigation.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides that occur in the city of Hyattsville.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0026192.