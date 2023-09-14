UPDATE: Wisconsin Man Sentenced to 30 Years Suspended Down to 10 for Multiple Sex Offenses Against a Child

Dunbar has a pending warrant out of Colorado for a separate sexual offense involving another minor child.

UPDATE 9/14/2023: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Justin Tyler Dunbar, 34, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 20 years in the Division of Corrections, with ten years of active incarceration to serve in prison.

Mr. Dunbar was convicted of three counts of felony sexual offense on the same child, with each act occurring on October 17, 2022.

A St. Mary’s County jury convicted Mr. Dunbar following a three-day jury trial in May 2023. Mr. Dunbar was sentenced as follows:

Sex Offense Third Degree – sentenced to the maximum penalty of ten years in prison.

Sex Offense Third Degree – sentenced to ten years, suspended, to run consecutive; and

Sex Offense Third Degree – sentenced to ten years, suspended, to run consecutive.

Mr. Dunbar must register as a sex offender for life and will be subject to lifetime sexual offender supervision.

The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence between a range of three months and four years. At sentencing, the State requested Mr. Dunbar to 30 years of active incarceration in prison, all to run consecutively, which is the maximum penalty by law.

Detective James Bare of the Criminal Investigation Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.



State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a jury convicted Justin Tyler Dunbar, 34, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, of three counts of felony sexual offense of a child stemming from events that occurred on October 17, 2022, in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

Following the announcement of the verdict, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said, “This terrible event is the epitome of vile and depraved behavior. No child should ever be subjected to sexual abuse. I hope this conviction provides a degree of relief for the victim and those affected by Mr. Dunbar’s unforgivable actions. I thank the members of the jury for their time and attention during this trial.”

Special Victims Unit Chief, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.

