Police Investigating Attempted Murder of 14-Year-Old Student Aboard a Prince George’s County School Bus

The Division IV – Oxon Hill Investigative Unit today released surveillance images of the three suspects wanted in connection with an assault on a school bus in Oxon Hill Monday.

The suspects are believed to be juveniles and at least one was armed with a handgun. A cash reward is being offered in connection to this case.

On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 4:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of an assault that occurred on a school bus.

The bus had just stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to drop off students.

While stopped, three masked suspects boarded the bus and began to attack the victim who remained on the bus. The victim is a 14-year-old juvenile male.

One of the suspects displayed a handgun, pointed it at the victims head and attempted to shoot the victim three times, detectives believe the weapon malfunctioned.

Three live handgun ammunition rounds were recovered from the bus.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault. Two adults, a bus driver and bus aide, were on or near the bus at the time. They were not injured.

The motive for the assault is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-749-5064.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 23-0025719.

