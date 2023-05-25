UPDATE: Police Seeking Assistance in Locating 15-Year-Old Wanted for Attempted Murder After Attempting to Shoot 14-Year-Old Multiple Times on School Bus

PGPD Partnering With U.S. Marshals in Search; Combined Reward of Up to $12,500

UPDATE 5/24/2023: The Prince George’s County Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF), are seeking the public’s assistance in finding the teenager who attempted to murder another teenager on a school bus earlier this month.

The suspect is a 15-year-old male who goes by the name “Baby K”. He’s charged as an adult in this case.

On May 1, 2023, at approximately 4:55 p.m., officers responded to the report of an assault that occurred on a school bus. The bus had just stopped at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive to drop off students.

While stopped, three suspects boarded the bus and began to attack the victim who remained on the bus.



One of the suspects, later identified as “Baby K”, displayed a handgun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times but detectives believe the weapon malfunctioned. Ammunition was recovered from the bus.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault and the preliminary investigation revealed the suspects and victim were known to each other. Preliminarily, the attempted murder stemmed from a dispute.

Three of the four suspects wanted in this investigation are in custody.

The suspects are a 14-year-old male from Suitland, a 15-year-old male from Temple Hills, and a 14-year-old female from Oxon Hill. They are charged as adults.

“Baby K” is charged as an adult with attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional charges.

Prince George’s County Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. The U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of “Baby K”.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 23-0025719.



