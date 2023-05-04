St. Charles High School Student Charged with First Degree Assault After Choking Victim

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., a male student at St. Charles High School was in possession of a female student’s cell phone and refused to give it back.

Later, the female tried to recover her phone while outside of the school building, at which time the male grasped her throat, choked her and spat on her.

The female sustained injuries and was treated by a school nurse.

The school resource officer obtained an arrest warrant and the suspect was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property.

Anyone with details about this case is asked to call Cpl. Thompson at 301-609-3283 ext. 0434.