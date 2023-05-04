Firefighters Responding to Garage Fire Threatening Residence in Mechanicsville

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, and Bay District were alerted to the 27000 block of Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported garage on fire threatening a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story detached garage on fire with extensions into an SUV and the rear of the nearby residence.

Firefighters will be using Baptist Church Road as water supply access points. Police are responding to shut roads down.

Avoid the area and expect a large amount of fire apparatus in the area. DO NOT RUN OVER FIRE LINES.

No known injuries reported. SMECO and State Fire Marshal has been requested to the scene.

Fire under control as of 5:27 p.m.

Updates will be provided when they become available.