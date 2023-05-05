Garage Fire in Mechanicsville Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 5/5/2023: On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 4:58 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding companies were dispatched to Baptist Church Road in the area of Stanton Way for a garage on fire threatening a home.

Mechanicsville Volunteers responded with 16 personnel and arrived on scene to find a 40 x 20 detached garage well involved with a car on fire outside the garage and inside the garage with exposure issues to a nearby single family home.

Crews deployed multiple attack lines and extinguished the bulk of the fire within 20 minutes of arrival.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



On Thursday, May 4, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hughesville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, and Bay District were alerted to the 27000 block of Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported garage on fire threatening a residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story detached garage on fire with extensions into an SUV and the rear of the nearby residence.

Firefighters will be using Baptist Church Road as water supply access points. Police are responding to shut roads down.

Avoid the area and expect a large amount of fire apparatus in the area. DO NOT RUN OVER FIRE LINES.

No known injuries reported. SMECO and State Fire Marshal has been requested to the scene.

Fire under control as of 5:27 p.m.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

