Officers of the Year Recognized at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, St. Mary’s Department of Aging and Human Services and Triad/SALT Council held their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at The White Rose facility in Callaway.

The Officers of the Year for several agencies were recognized including Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth — the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff of the Year, and CFC Monica Moncivais-Romero — Corrections Officer of the Year.

“Congratulations to all the public servants being recognized this year for their faithful and steadfast dedication to both state, county and country,” Sheriff Steve Hall said at the ceremony. “Your exemplary work is acknowledged and, as indicated by the event is appreciated.”

“But in this recognition of you there is something greater being sought. It’s obligation. The obligation to those who have come before you in this profession including those who trained, encouraged and supported you. It’s an obligation to ensure that your service to your respective agencies and this community remains worthy of the sacrifices made by our daring brothers and sisters we honor this month. Let their voices strengthen your resolve to never shrink for your principles or your oath,” the Sheriff said.

“This obligation calls for you to continue to provide the example to all those around you, especially those coming into our profession,” the Sheriff said.

In addition to Cpl. Holdsworth and CFC Moncivais-Romero, Maryland State Trooper Timothy Eckrich; Master Trooper John Preston of the Maryland State Police Aviation Division; Sgt. Shawn Bowie of the Patuxent River Police Department; MK2 Colin Jones of the US Coast Guard St. Inigoes; Officer Mason Falcon of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Office of Public Safety; Deputy State Fire Marshal Helys Valles; Officer First Class Kyle Neitzel of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor of the St. Mary’s County Office of the State’s Attorney were recognized.

