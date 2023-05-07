UPDATE: First Responders and HAZMAT Crews Respond to St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds for Unknown Powder on Money with One Sick

UPDATE 12:40 P.M.: Incident Command reporting all HAZMAT testing resulted in negative results.

All units in service. Medical personnel obtained a care refusal form on scene from the employee.

No injuries, no threat.

12:00 P.M.: On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at approximately 11:48 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Fairgrounds located at 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown, for the reported Hazardous Materials Emergency.

The 911 caller reported an employee handling cash at an entrance received money that had unknown white powder on it and reported the employee felt sick once touching it.

Firefighters from Leonardtown, Valley Lee, Bay District, Hollywood and St. Mary’s County Emergency Services were dispatched. Incident command arrived on scene and contained the cash to a plastic bag and scaled the incident back to just medical personnel, Leonardtown VFD units and Hazmat Crews.

The building was evacuated and no threat to the public has been reported. Police responded and are investigating.

First Responders continue to operate on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.