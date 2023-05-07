Stabbing Reported at Abberly Crest Lane in Lexington Park

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at approximately 3:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 46000 block of Abberly Crest Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult male victim with a stab wound to the arm. The victim was able to have tourniquet applied to the wound prior to arrival of first responders.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the assault.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

