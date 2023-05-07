Police Investigating Shots Fired in St. Charles Mall in Waldorf with One in Custody

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., police responded to the St. Charles Towne Center at 11110 Mall Circle in Waldorf, for reports of two teenagers armed with firearms.

Additional police along with fire and rescue personnel were then dispatched for multiple 911 calls reporting shots were fired.

First arriving officers located multiple citizens suffering minor injuries but reported no gunshot victims were located.

Upon clearing the entire mall, police reviewed security camera footage and witness cell phone videos and began searching for two suspects.

One suspect was located and detained, police recovered a handgun from the suspect.

There have been no reported victims of gunshot wounds. The mall will remain closed today as the investigation continues.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated a 16-year-old and three other patients for minor injuries sustained when fleeing the mall. It is unknown if any of the patients were transported.

Police stated “We will update as soon as more information is available. Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222.”