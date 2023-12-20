Man with Concealed Carry Permit Who Shot Assault Suspect in Bryans Road Charged With Murder

On Monday, May 8, 2023, detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation into a shooting that occurred in the 2400 block of Sedgemore Place in Bryans Road.

In that case, Carl Francis Braxton, age 30, of Bryans Road, was shot and killed.

The case was reviewed with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and on December 1, went before a Charles County Grand Jury which returned an indictment charging Carlos Lavanto Garner, age 37, of Bryans Road, with second-degree murder, manslaughter, and felony use of a firearm.

As a result of the indictment, Garner was arrested on December 14.

Detective Johnson is investigating.



On Monday, May 8, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Sedgemore Place in Bryans Road, MD, for the report of a domestic assault in progress.

Prior to arrival, officers received a report for the sound of gunshots in the same area.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male near the intersection of Sedgemore Place and Matthews Road with gunshot wounds. Officers rendered first aid until paramedics arrived.

The male was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. He has been identified as Carl Francis Braxton, 30, of Bryans Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed Braxton was reported to have assaulted his girlfriend inside their townhouse.

The woman was able to flee and encountered a man who was walking his dog.

According to witnesses, Braxton, approached and threatened to harm the man. Braxton continued walking aggressively toward the man, at which time the man, who has a permit to carry a firearm, produced a gun and shot Braxton.

The man remained on the scene until officers arrived. He was transported to a police station and subsequently released pending further investigation.

At this time there is no indication any of the involved subjects were known to the man.

Detectives are consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters wanting to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

