Toy Gun Resembling Real Gun Recovered from a Charles County Middle School Student

On May 4 at 9:30 a.m., a student informed a school staff member that another student brought a possible gun to school and was showing it to other students.

The gun was discovered to be a Splatrball gel gun, which has an orange tip, but could be mistaken for a real gun.

The student faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing weapons or items that could be construed as weapons on school grounds.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC Douglas at 301-609-3282 ext. 0658