Patuxent High School Football Coach Inducted into MFCA Hall of Fame

Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) Patuxent High School’s Head Football Coach Steve Crounse was inducted into the Maryland Football Coaches Association (MFCA) Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

The ceremony was held at the University of Maryland in the Gossett Field House and coincided with the University of Maryland Spring football game.

“This is a well-deserved honor,” shared CCPS Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel. “Coach Crounse is an exemplary role model. We value his continued dedication to our student athletes and congratulate him on being awarded this distinguished achievement.”

Coach Crounse has coached for CCPS since the Fall of 2002. He began his career at Patuxent High School then coached at Northern High School from 2017-2019 and returned to Patuxent in 2022. He has coached in three state championship games, winning the 2015 State Championship for Patuxent.

Coach Crounse has a career record of 152-65 with seven Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships and three MPSSAA Regional championships.

“Thank you to everyone who made this possible! My family, friends, coaches, players, and mentors. It’s all about relationships…about cultivating belief…about loving what you do…and loving who you are doing it with. I have been truly blessed,” said Coach Crounse.

This is the first time Patuxent High has had a coach inducted into the MFCA Hall of Fame. Coach Crounse was one of three coaches to receive this honor from the MFCA for 2023.

All of this year’s inductees will have their names engraved on the wall of the new Cole Field House training facility at the University of Maryland in College Park.

