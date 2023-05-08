Charles County Public Library’s and Department of Recreation Parks and Tourism to Host Summer Kick-Off Event

Kick off the summer with Charles County Public Library (CCPL) and Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism with a special celebration on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

This free event will bring together Charles County families to celebrate the start of the library’s summer learning program, as well as #NRPAFamilyHealthDay.

The event will feature MadScience DC STEM demonstrations, a musical performance by Sun V Set, and field games and physical activities for all ages. There will also be food available for purchase from a selection of local food trucks.

“Every summer, the library has a summer learning and reading program for the community. This year we wanted to raise awareness about our program, while partnering with the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism to combine reading and fitness,” stated KennethWayne Thompson, Executive Director of Charles County Public Library.

“Charles County Recreation, Parks and Tourism is excited to kick off the summer at the park celebrating families, learning and health and fitness. June 10 is National Family Health & Fitness Day.

We felt that this would be a wonderful opportunity to incorporate the library’s summer learning initiative and family health and fitness. We have a wonderful day planned and we are looking forward to seeing everyone out there,” said Ju’Wann Jones, Chief of Recreation for Charles County Recreation, Parks and Tourism.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Ruth B. Swann Park from 10AM to 2PM and all activities are free. The park is located next to the Potomac Branch of the Charles County Public Library.

For more information on this event and CCPL’s Summer Learning Challenge visit www.ccplonline.org. For more information on #NRPAFamilyHealthDay visit www.CharlesCountyParks.com.

