Police Seeking Suspect Involved in Attempted Burglary to Murphy’s Town and Country in Avenue

On Monday, May 8, 2023, at approximately 6:32 a.m., police responded to the Murphy’s Town & Country located at 21270 Abell Road in Avenue, for the possible commercial burglary.

The 911 caller was a school bus driver who advised when pulling into the business to get gas, they observed the front glass door shattered.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident.

SMCSO is seeking the identity of the man pictured in an attempted burglary investigation.

Just prior to the glass being broken on the front door of the business, the pictured male was seen walking around the rear of the building attempting to open doors.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Nicholas Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78078 or email [email protected] Case # 24331-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

