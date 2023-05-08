Albert Francis Clements, 87, of Callaway, Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023, surrounded by his family. Albert, fondly known as Al, was born to Stephen Bernard Clements and Ruby Fairfax Clements on February 20, 1936 in Washington, D.C.

At the age of 12, Al was in an accident with a firearm that caused him to lose his left eye; however, that never stopped him from living his life to the fullest. At the age of 17, Al went with two friends to sign up to join the Army. Knowing he was handicapped by his eye, he anticipated being turned down. To his shocking surprise, both of his friends were declined for service, while Al was selected. He served in the Third Armored Division from 1954 to 1957 as a communications clerk. He met and married his beautiful wife Barbara in 1957. They began their lives together in Evansville, Indiana, but would eventually move to Southern Maryland due to a job offer. At times, Al would work three jobs at a time to provide for his family, rarely missing a day of work. He was employed by Aldridge Ford for over twenty years, working in the parts and service departments. He retired in 2001, but remained a Ford man through and through.

Al enjoyed fishing and watching football and NASCAR races with his brother and sons. He loved Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts. He also loved old classic movies, as well as westerns. Some of his favorite movies were The Robe, It’s a Wonderful Life, and The Ten Commandments. He loved to talk about the time he worked in a movie theater when The Robe was first released and he watched it multiple times a week. It changed his life and was the start of his wonderful relationship with Jesus. He also regularly referenced It’s a Wonderful Life and how it showed him what a difference one life makes and how it impacts the lives of so many people.

He was a hard-working God-fearing man of great integrity, full of love and passion for his Lord and family. He was a strong man of faith and wanted to be with Jesus. Al could be heard talking to Him and praying constantly. Even during his final days, he continually talked to Jesus and leaned on Him for strength. There is no doubt he finally got to hear the words, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant; enter into the joy of the Lord.” While he will be deeply missed, comfort can be found in knowing that he is walking on streets of gold.

Al is survived by his wife Barbara and their seven children, Karen Sariego, Stephen Clements (Karen), Susan Nice (Dan), Christine Reaves (Joe), Christopher Clements (Brandy), Ellen Silvati (Steve), and William Clements (Faith). He is also survived by his sister Alice Baker as well as his fourteen grandchildren, Artimus, Carly, Joe, Sara, Thomas, Jessica, Rachel, Cole, Riley, Caiden, Emily, Ethan, Aaron, Christina and fourteen great grandchildren. Al was predeceased by his brother Paul Clements and sisters Thelma Kelsch, Esther Davis, Anne Marie Bustillos, as well as his granddaughter Kimberly Sariego.

Al’s family will host a funeral service on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. The service will be at Faith Bible Church located at 26325 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Al’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

