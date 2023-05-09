SRO Investigating Altercation at Westlake High School with One Student Injured

On Monday, May 8 at 11:15 a.m., two Westlake High School students were involved in a physical altercation during lunchtime.

The School Resource Officer and school administrators responded to the cafeteria and separated the students.

At that time several other students began acting disorderly, causing further disturbance, however officers and school administrators were able to reestablish order within the school.

One student was treated by a school nurse for injuries.

The two students who were involved in the physical altercation will face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608.