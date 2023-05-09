Drayden Man Wanted for Violating Pre-Trial Release After Leaving Treatment Center

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Joshua David Chamberlain, age 37 of Drayden, who is wanted for violating the terms of his Pre-Trial release from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Chamberlain is awaiting trial for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 and absconded from the Project Chesapeake treatment center on April 30, 2023.

His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s location is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.