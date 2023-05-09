Police Identify Victims and Suspect in Triple Fatal Shooting at Annapolis Town Center

On May 5, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect shot a male and female in the parking lot; he then shot himself.

The female victim and the male suspect were pronounced deceased on the scene. The male victim fled to a neighboring shopping center and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

There is no information regarding a motive at this time.

The victims have been identified as George Michael Petrullo, age 38 of Annapolis, Maryland and Alexandra Abbott Huff, age 34 of Riva, Maryland.

The suspect was identified as George Edward Huff, age 42 of Riva, Maryland.