Sobriety Checkpoints to be Conducted in Calvert County

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to reducing the number of alcohol related fatalities in support of the Maryland Highway Safety Office’s “Towards Zero Deaths” campaign.

One of the ways the Sheriff’s Office supports this initiative is by utilizing grant funding obtained from the Maryland Highway Safety Office to place additional deputies on our roadways for the specific task of locating impaired drivers.

The Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoints in the coming weeks. The purpose of these checkpoints is to educate drivers about the dangers of driving a motor vehicle after they have consumed alcoholic beverages and/or controlled dangerous substances.

In 2021, there were 6,522 impaired (alcohol and/or drugs) driving crashes statewide, resulting in 2,802 injuries and 151 fatalities. (Towardzerodeathsmd.com)

A third of all statewide fatal crashes and 34 percent of all motor vehicle fatalities involve an impaired driver. (Towardzerodeathsmd.com)

Sobriety checkpoints have been shown to be an important component of a comprehensive program to reduce drunk driving. Research had shown that sobriety checkpoints can reduce alcohol-related crashes anywhere from 18 to 26 percent. (Checkpointstrikeforce.net)

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will continue to aggressively enforce the State DUI laws and will be conducting more DUI Checkpoints and Saturation Patrols.

Sheriff Ricky Cox asks that, “If you choose to drink, drink responsibly and please don’t drive. Plan ahead, make arrangements for a safe ride home, call a ride share or call me.”- Sheriff Ricky Cox. The Sheriff’s Office is committed to the safety of our roadways and motorists here in Calvert County.