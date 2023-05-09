Authorized Verizon Retailers Giving Back to Local Animal Rescues in Calvert and Nationwide

TCC and Wireless Zone stores holding supply drives and in-store adoption events this month

Round Room, LLC., one of the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailers, announces that its TCC and Wireless Zone retail businesses will be holding the second annual Rescues Rock initiative to support local animal rescues nationwide.

On Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m. local time, as a part of its Rescues Rock initiative.

The local TCC stores will be holding the event at 2969 Plaza Dr., Dunkirk, MD, and 11737 HG Trueman Rd., Lusby, MD, in conjunction with Mabel’s Orphaned Angels Rescue and Cat Castle, along with TCC store at Shining Willow Way in La Plata, MD.

Interested adopters can find more information about their local adoption event and surrounding ones to share with friends and family by visiting this webpage, using the “Rescues Rock” filter.



Rescues Rock is the second of four quarterly community events Round Room will conduct in 2023 to give back to and strengthen its store communities, one of the company’s core principles.

Through Rescues Rock, TCC and Wireless Zone store locations across the nation will be hosting in-store supply drives for items to deliver to their local animal rescues in hopes to better the experiences for residing shelter animals waiting for their forever homes. Items stores will be accepting include, but are not limited to: gently used towels and blankets, cat and dog toys, treats, collars, leashes and pet beds. Supply drives run from May 1-31.

“Supporting animal rescues is a distinct passion for many across Round Room, which makes the Rescues Rock initiative incredibly special to our entire company,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “We’re proud to give back to hundreds of rescues nationwide, along with helping numerous animals find their forever homes. Over 1.5 million adoptable cats and dogs are euthanized every year in the U.S., making efforts like this initiative even more important so shelter animals can have the prosperous lives they deserve.”

Along with the in-store supply drives, 125 TCC and Wireless Zone locations across the nation will be hosting in-store adoption events on Saturday, May 13, at 1 p.m. local time in conjunction with a selected local shelter. Interested adopters can find their nearest TCC and Wireless Zone store adoption events by visiting http://tcc.io/rescuesrock23 or https://bit.ly/RescuesRock23.

TCC Gives and Wireless Zone Gives, the corporate giving initiatives within TCC and Wireless Zone who are committed to strengthening communities across the nation, will also be awarding one animal rescue organization $10,000 to use for immediate animal medical needs. TCC and Wireless Zone employees nominated local nonprofits for the $10,000 grant, with the finalists being: Change a Life Dog Rescue of East Haddam, CT., Open Door Animal Sanctuary of House Springs, Mo., and Pet Rescues, Inc. of Harrison, NY. The winning organization will be announced on May 13.

Round Room, LLC operates 1,269 TCC and Wireless Zone wireless retail stores across 43 states. Its portfolio of companies, including TCC and Wireless Zone, share a deep commitment to improving and being key partners in the thousands of communities they serve nationwide. Because of this, and the extraordinary impact it makes across its industry, Round Room was honored in Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business in 2022.

To learn more about Round Room, TCC and Wireless Zone, please visit www.RoundRoom.com. More information on Rescues Rock can be found here.