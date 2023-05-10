Carl Watson Moseley Jr., 46, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2023.

Carl was born June 30, 1976 in Washington, DC to Carl Watson Moseley Sr. and Gloria Lynn Ansell Boykin.

Carl worked in the flooring industry installing carpet and various types of flooring. Carl had one son, Andrew Patrick Moseley.

Carl is survived by his parents, son, siblings Michelle Lee Kiehl (Upper Marlboro, MD), Jason Andrew Moseley (Roanoke, VA), Crystal Marie Stone (Mechanicsville, MD), and Barbara Ann Timms (Owings, MD).

Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com