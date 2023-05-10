Mary Bertha Kelly, 93 of Great Mills, Maryland received her heavenly reward on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Hospice House in Callaway. She was born on March 6, 1930 in Sally Hill Maryland to the late Joseph Johnson Kelly and Mary Nancy Kelly.

Mary attended Banneker Elementary School. She worked at the Gallery Restaurant on the Patuxent River Air Station for many years. She also worked for Mr. and Mrs. George Aud and family, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Aldridge and Paul Joe Aldridge, Mr. and Mrs. John Adams and son, Eddie Adams, Dr. Palmatiri and Dr. Knowlton Dental office as well as others. She became very important in the lives of those she worked for.

Mary loved to dress in her red, she loved to dance, watch television, especially cowboy shows and soap operas, and cook Sunday dinners for her family. She adored family gatherings. She enjoyed joking around and making her friends and family laugh and always had something interesting to say. Mary loved reading her Bible and at 12:00 a.m. every night you could find her in her bed with her Bible. She greatly loved her family and would do whatever she could for them. Her nieces and nephews were very special to her and an important part of her life; each having a different and endearing relationship with her.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Johnson Kelly and Mary Nancy Kelly, two brothers, James R. Kelly and Joseph F. Kelly, and two sisters, Mary Agnes Price and Mary Elizabeth Kelly.

She leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory, one sister, Ada Marie Kelly and one brother, Joseph Johnson Kelly, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown.

