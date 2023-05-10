Brian Keith St. Mary, 54 of Hollywood, MD passed away on May 4, 2023 at home with his family by his side.

He was born on October 9, 1968 in Kingsburg, CA to Dan St. Mary and Marie Miller Lowe.

Brian grew up between Haileyville, OK and Yakima, WA. He graduated from Davis High School in Yakima, WA in 1986. He then entered into the U.S. Marine Corps where he proudly served his country for 10 years. He served as an infantryman in the Iraq War while in the Marines. He earned various awards including the Combat Action Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service and Expeditionary Medals, Pistol and Rifle Expert Badges, and the Purple Heart Medal. He married his loving wife, Lisa Ann McNair on July 13, 1990 in Ireland. He continued his service to his country by working in the DOD; in the program office which supplied drones to the Marines. Brian was an outdoor adventurist; he enjoyed freshwater fishing, going to shooting ranges, touring on motorcycles, ziplining in the Shenandoah Mountains, hiking the trails of Harpers Ferry, and riding dirt bikes and ATVs on the scenic Hatfield and McCoy Trails in WV. When he wasn’t outdoors, he loved watching movies. Brian enjoyed watching Star Wars, Marvel movies, Harry Potter, and all the John Wayne movies. He loved listening to Classic Country. Brian cherished time with family while making memories together.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Ann St. Mary; his children, Cailin St. Mary (Joseph Allen) of Lexington Park, MD, Tarrah St. Mary of Hollywood, MD; his mother, Marie Lowe of Cowiche, WA; his siblings, Beth Ferguson (Daryl Ferguson) of Tacoma, WA, Josh Lowe of Cowiche, WA and his grandson, Nolan Rios. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Lowe and his father and mother-in-law, Dave and Vera McNair.

At this time services are pending.

Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, #26 St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 788, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.