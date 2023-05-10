Christina Marie Sita, “Sissy”, 33, of Huntingtown, MD passed away May 6, 2023 in the love of her own home.

Christina was born on September 29, 1989 in Washington, DC to Thomas and Cindy Sita. She was raised in Calvert County where she attended Huntingtown High and graduated in 2007. She then went on to pursue her love for hair and beauty, and graduated Dean’s List from Temple, a Paul Mitchell hair school, in 2017. She worked as a hair stylist, sharing her passion for finding the beauty in others.

In 2019, she gave birth to the most beautiful little girl, Kylee DePriest, her pride and joy, and from that day her life was surrounded by love and happiness for her daughter. Her entire world was focused on being the best mom she could be for her.

Christina loved spending time with her family and loved them fiercely. She was the loudest person in the room and the funniest person by far. She could make anyone laugh with her jokes, impersonations, or movie quotes. She radiated joy, humor and happiness despite her own struggles in life.

She is survived by her daughter, Kylee Marie DePriest, her parents, Tommy and Cindy Sita, her siblings Alexandra Sita, Angela Rivas (Victor Rivas), Dominic Sita, Antonio Sita, and Giovanni Sita, her grandfather Ralph P. Sita, Sr., and her niece and nephew Rosalina Rivas and Sonny Rivas. Christina is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas “Tomboy” Sita, and her grandparents Mary Sita, and Vernon and Virginia Horrell. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, coworkers, and clients who adored her.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to a savings account that has been established for Christina’s daughter, Kylee. Please use the link below.