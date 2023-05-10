Edna Mae Gott, 85, of Prince Frederick passed away May 7, 2023. She was born August 7, 1937 in Sunderland to Preston Sr. and Mary Theresa (Lauer) King. Edna is a lifelong resident of Calvert County; she grew up in West Beach and went to Calvert County Public Schools. She worked in the food service industry for many years, working at Wayson’s Corner and Mackey’s Food Service before going to work for Calvert County as a caretaker for the elderly. Edna was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church where she enjoyed attending Sunday service and other church functions. In her spare time, she enjoyed dancing, shopping, working, and playing BINGO.

Edna is survived by her sister Pearl Salmon of Chesapeake Beach and brother William King and his wife Marsha of Huntingtown, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her sister Margaret Buckmaster and her husband Haze, and brothers Preston King, Jr. and James King and his wife Gloria.