Patricia Bailes Swann, 80, of Owings, MD, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2023, in Dunkirk, MD. She was born on March 5, 1943, in Rogersville, TN, to Helen Allen and Clayton Bailes.

Patricia, also known as Pat, moved from East Tennessee to Maryland in the mid-1960s to pursue a career as a legal secretary. She soon met and, on August 10, 1968, married Joseph Allen Swann. They enjoyed a lifetime of love while raising their three sons on the family’s farm, Swann Farms.

A beautiful singer who sang in four-part harmony with her sisters, Pat enjoyed frequent trips to Tennessee to visit with family and extended relatives. In addition to singing, she was also an incredibly talented quilter and painter, known to spend countless hours creating intricate designs, and her quilts were treasured by all who received them.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, J. Allen ‘Sambo’ Swann; parents, Clayton and Bessie Bailes and Helen and Philip Benson; brother, Lawrence ‘Tinker’ Bailes; sisters: Shirley Reno, Judy Poteat, Janice Sica, and Suzy Dinsmore.

She is survived by her sons: Eric Swann, Joe-Sam Swann (Kelly), and Sonny Swann (Jackie). Grandchildren: Madeline, Henry, Will, Thomas, Ben, Keller, and Landon Swann; sisters: Lisa Benker (Steve), Tennessee LaFollette (Eric), Lora Lynn Daugherty, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on May 21, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Lower Marlboro Church in Lower Marlboro, MD. Family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made to Calvert Hospice.

Patricia Swann will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit. She had a heart of gold and a smile that could light up any room. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.