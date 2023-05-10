Billy Oliver Riffe, 87, of Crab Orchard, West Virginia passed away May 4, 2023, in Waldorf. He was born May 30, 1935, in Mabscott, WV to Charles Walton and Alma (Meadows) Riffe. Billy was the seventh born of eighteen children and family meant everything to him. As one of the middle children, he had the benefit of being close to all his siblings and had unique memories with each of them. He adored his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandson, and could often be heard bragging on their latest accomplishments. He enjoyed gardening, playing softball and tennis, watching the stock market, and keeping up on current events. He was active in the Crab Orchard Baptist Church, serving on the Budget Committee and the Usher Team. He was a dedicated supporter of the Neighbors on Wheels (NOW) feeding program at the church.

Billy is survived by his daughters Linda Stewart and fiancé Bo McKenny of Huntingtown and Janet Riffe and husband Steve Bowie of Owings, grandchildren Sierra Bowen and husband Nicholas of Port Republic, Hunter Stewart and wife Carly of Huntingtown and Gentry and Brighton Bowie of Owings. Also surviving are a great-grandson, Morgan Bowen, siblings Rosanna Looney of Crab Orchard, WV, Mary Ellen Ellifritt of Gainesville, FL, Vivian Riffe of Crab Orchard, WV, Jan Riffe of Holmen, WI, Loretta Lilly of Columbia, SC, Robert Riffe of Crab Orchard, WV, Don Riffe of Roswell, GA, Rachel Patton of Westerville, OH, Shirley Donnelly (Butch) Riffe of Crab Orchard, WV and Rebecca Riffe of Crab Orchard, WV, and his former wife Ina Mae Riffe of Bowie, as well as 28 nieces and nephews. Billy was preceded in death by siblings Charles, Delmar Ray, Carl, Arnold Gene, and Howard Riffe and Ruth Astle and Sandra Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Billy’s name may be made to Crab Orchard Baptist Church NOW Program and the address below.