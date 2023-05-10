Kaye Virginia Davis, 75, of Lusby, MD passed away at home on May 4, 2023 surrounded by her family. Kaye was born on October 12, 1947 in Prince Frederick, MD to the late W.W. “Buck” Stotler and the late Helen Stafford Stotler.

Kaye grew up in Chesapeake Beach, MD and attended Calvert High School. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles “Chuck” Davis. She is survived by her son, Wayne Bush and his wife Marlana; daughters, Bobbi Lyn Howsare and her husband, Richard, Sr.; Joey Tivnan and her husband Nathan Sr. In addition to her children, she is survived by her grandchildren, Crystal Scheibel (Corey), Richard Howsare, Jr. (Kim), Taylor Maley (William), Nathan Tivan, Jr. (Becca) and Shania Tivan and her great grandchildren Christian, Hudson, Brooklynn, Eliot and Ophelia. She is also survived by siblings, Sandra Outman, Woodie Stotler, Donnie Stotler, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Kaye enjoyed vacationing anywhere near a beach, New Jersey, Texas, Myrtle Beach, and Nags Head. She loved getting together with friends and family and having lunch with her sister, cousins, and friends. Her dogs Brownie and Tyler were her babies. She was an avid Elvis fan and a great singer. She volunteered for Hospice, loved karaoke and was a member of the American Legion Post 274. Most of all, she loved being a grandmother.

The funeral and burial will be at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD where she will be laid to rest with her husband in June.

Donations may be made in Kaye’s memory to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.