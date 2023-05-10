Terri Ann Wilson, 70, of Port Republic, MD passed away on May 3, 2023 at her residence. Born December 4, 1952 in Camp Springs, MD, she was the daughter of the late Paul Franklin Ludwig, Jr. and Nola Mae (Cagle) Ludwig.

Terri graduated from Crossland High School in 1970. She married Richard Lee Wilson, Sr. in the Evangelical Assembly of God, Camp Springs, MD on February 20, 1971. She was a mother and homemaker for the “Wilson’s compound”. Terri enjoyed decorating/interior design, and gardening. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Terri is survived by her husband, Richard L. Wilson, Sr.; her children, Richard Lee Wilson, Jr. of Calvert County, Brian Jeffrey Wilson (Christi) of Calvert County, Jeffrey Lee Wilson (Marcie) of Calvert County, Katie Louise Wood (Justin) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Corey Allen Wilson (Amanda) of Calvert County; sixteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Paula Seaman of VA, Larry Ludwig of MD, William Ludwig of MD, Cathy Reed of NC, Nola Crumbacker of NC, Sherri Ludwig-Adams of NC, Ann Holman of NC, Tina Lindner of TX and Donna Bridgman of NC. She was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Ludwig III.

Family will receive friends on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Rick Barrick following at 12:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Richard Wilson, Jr., Brian Wilson, Jeffrey Wilson, Corey Wilson, Justin Wood, and William Ludwig. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Hunter Wilson, Cannon Wilson, Ethan Wilson and Christian Cusic-Wilson.

Memorial contributions may be made online to Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.