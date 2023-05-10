Matthew Leroy “Matt” Weber, 66, of North Beach passed away April 30, 2023 after a brief illness. Matt was born January 19, 1957 to Gerard James and Marie Ann (Risalli) Weber. Affectionately known as Mad Dog, Matt was a lifelong fireman with Greenbelt Volunteer Fire Department, DC Fire Department, and most recently North Beach Volunteer Fire Department where he was currently serving as President. Matt was a loving, son, brother, nephew, and friend and he will be greatly missed.

Matt is survived by his mother Marie Weber of Port St. Lucie, FL, sister Beth Greve and her husband Kurt of Crownsville, brother Richard Weber and his wife Kathy of Sykesville, and nephew Robert Greve. He was preceded in death by his father Gerard Weber, sister Denise Jean Weber and brother Mark Gerard Weber.

A memorial service and celebration of Matt’s life will be held at North Beach Volunteer Fire Department at a later date.