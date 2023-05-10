Mary Ann Henning, 60, of Lusby, MD, passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 30th, 2023, at Calvert Health Hospital with her daughters and close friends at her bed side. She was born on June 5, 1962, at Calvert Memorial Hospital. Mary Ann grew up in Prince Frederick, graduating from Calvert High in 1980.

You could often find her sitting on her back deck with friends and family listening to country music. Mary Ann loved camping with her husband, daughters, and granddaughter. She loved spending as much time as she could with her granddaughter Skyler, reading books and teaching her how to cook. She also enjoyed her afternoon naps with her granddog, Foster. Hummingbirds were always her favorite and could be seen all around her home. She made everyone who met her feel like family.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, John Henning: daughters, Felicia Bentancourt (Brent Bentancourt) and Maranda Henning ( Jevon King ); granddaughter, Skyler Bentancourt, of Lusby, MD; and brother, Patrick Willis of Great Mills, MD. She was preceded in death by her father, John Willis, mother, Mary Willis, brother, David Willis and sister, Lynn Thomas.

A celebration of life will be held at her family’s home on a later date.