Virginia Fowler Moreland, 82, of Lothian, MD passed away April 29th, 2023 at her home. She was born March 3, 1941 in Calvert County Maryland to Edward Fowler and Berniece (Stallings) Fowler. Virginia grew up in Calvert County then later met her late husband Elmer Moreland and started a family in Lothian MD. Virginia worked in farming, mostly tobacco fields, and then began a career with Prince George’s County Government doing various job duties. She retired from the P.G. County Government in 1990 and began her journey as a grandmother and caregiver to various people in the community. Virginia was loving and was always helping others in need, or just in general. She enjoyed it when she became a great-grandmother and was a big influence in her great grandkid’s lives. Family was important to her as she came from a very big family. She was one of thirteen children and had three children of her own, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandkids.