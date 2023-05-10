Police Seeking Waldorf Man Wanted in Connection with Home Invasion and Domestic-Related Assault

May 10, 2023

On May 7 at 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Seldovia Drive in Indian Head for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress.

A preliminary investigation showed the suspect, Eugene Valentino Green, 33 of Waldorf, broke into a former acquaintance’s residence and assaulted a woman. Green pushed the victim to the ground and began strangling her. A child who was in the house intervened, and Green fled.

Officers canvassed the area and are seeking Green’s whereabouts.

A warrant is on file charging Green with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges. Green is 5’6” and weighs approximately 140 lbs.

Anyone with information about Green’s whereabouts is asked to call 301-932-2222. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Officer Marvin is investigating.


