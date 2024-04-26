UPDATE: Police Requesting Assistance in Locating Wanted Man Yet Again for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

UPDATE 4/26/2024: Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit are seeking the whereabouts of Steven Richard Davis, Jr, 34, of no fixed address, who has an active warrant charging him with failure to register as a sex offender.

Davis is known to stay in Baltimore. He is 6’1”, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Davis is asked to call Cpl. Rickard at 301-609-3282 ext. 0660. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to Davis’s arrest.



On Monday, May 8, 2023, members of the CCSO and U.S. Capital Area Regional Task Force located Steven Richard Davis, Jr., 34, of Newburg, who had open warrants including failure to register as a sex offender with the CCSO’s Sex Offender Registry as he is required to do by law and failure to appear in court since 2021.

On May 9, 2023, a judge ordered Davis to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. PFC Rickard investigated

Davis was convicted of Sex Offenses in the 3rd Degree in 2010.

