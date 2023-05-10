Police Identify Two 12-Year-Old Students Who Made False 911 Call of a Shooting at Davis Middle School

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 3:26 p.m., a call was placed to 9-1-1 about a shooting at Davis Middle School.

A school resource officer (SRO) was already inside the school and additional officers responded. The call was determined to be a false call.

Through further investigation, the SRO has identified two 12-year-old students as having made the call, which was a prank.

In accordance with Maryland state law, the juveniles cannot be charged in this case due to their age.

Parents are asked to speak with their children about the dangers of making false calls to 9-1-1.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0668