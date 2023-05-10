Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Calvert County Culinary Event Moves to New Venue Due to Calvert Government Shutting Down Running Hare Vineyard

(Prince Frederick, MD, May 10, 2023) — Due to circumstances beyond the control of Hospice of the Chesapeake, the planned Culinary Event will be held at a new location, The Hall at Huntingtown, 4030 Old Town Road in Huntingtown, Maryland.

The event will be held on the same date and time originally planned: 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12. Registration is now closed for the event.

The nonprofit is grateful for the support of the Calvert County community that helped to make this change very quickly.

All proceeds from this event will be used to grow and strengthen the hospice organization’s programs in Calvert County and provide direct support to local patients and families living with illness and loss.

Donations to support hospice care in Calvert County can be made by visiting https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/.

On May 9, 2023, Running Hare Vineyard announced the Calvert County Government and new board of County commissioners ruled they cannot open for public events. Full release here.

