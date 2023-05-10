Woman Transported to Trauma Center After Collision with Entrapment in Waldorf

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at approximately 9:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Crain Highway and Mattawoman Drive in Waldorf, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with victims trapped.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a multi vehicle accident with one subject trapped.

Crews quickly removed the victim under 20 minutes and turned the patient over to the awaiting EMS personnel.

The adult female was transported to an area trauma center.

Photo courtesy of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department.

