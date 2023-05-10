Traffic Advisory for US Naval Academy on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, roads in the communities of Pendennis Mount, Ferry Farms, Severnside, and the U.S. Naval Academy will experience temporary road closures during the USNA Sea Trials bridge run beginning at 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. (times are approximate.)

This event involves the crossing of 1000 Midshipmen from Greenbury Point to the Naval Academy and will affect traffic along the following routes:

Route 450 northbound and southbound in the area of the Naval Academy Bridge, Baltimore Annapolis Blvd (Route 648), Greenbury Point Road, St. Margaret’s Road and roads inside of NSA (Naval Station Annapolis.)

For the safety of the Midshipmen running, communities in the aforementioned areas should be aware that the streets will be closed for a period of time during the event, including the closing of the U.S. Naval Academy Bridge.