Lunch on Us – Charles County Schools Free Meal Program for Children Ages 2-18 – Starts June 20th, 2023

Lunch on Us, the free lunch program Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) holds over the summer, starts next month at select school locations for children ages 2 to 18.

The program will be held daily Monday through Thursday from June 20 to Aug. 10 at most locations. Sites will be closed on July 4 and the meal sites at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy elementary schools are open Monday through Thursday from June 20 to July 6.

Lunch on Us offers free hot meals on site for any child between the ages of 2 and 18. Children do not have to be residents of Charles County to take advantage of the Lunch on Us program. The meals must be consumed at the site due to the expiration of a federal meals waiver that allowed CCPS to offer grab-and-go meals.

The following sites will host the Lunch on Us program with operation times listed. Sites are open Monday through Thursday.

Henry E. Lackey High School — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Site is open Monday-Thursday, June 20-July 6. Site is closed July 4.)

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Site is open Monday-Thursday, June 20-July 6. Site is closed July 4.)

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

J.C. Parks Elementary School — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Milton M. Somers Middle School — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

St. Charles High School — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Eva Turner Elementary School — 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

About CCPS

Charles County Public Schools provides 27,598 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 37 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.

The Charles County public school system does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability in its programs, activities or employment practices. For inquiries, please contact Kathy Kiessling, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (students) or Nikial M. Majors, Title IX/ADA/Section 504 Coordinator (employees/ adults), at Charles County Public Schools, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646; 301-932-6610/301-870-3814. For special accommodations call 301-934-7230 or TDD 1-800-735-2258 two weeks prior to the event.

CCPS provides nondiscriminatory equal access to school facilities in accordance with its Use of Facilities rules to designated youth groups (including, but not limited to, the Boy Scouts).