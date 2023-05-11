Patrol Officers Apprehend Woman Carrying Replica Rifle Used During an Assault

On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 1:50 a.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Seal Place in Waldorf for the report of a domestic assault in progress.

When officers arrived, they observed an adult female who was in the yard and holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Officers de-escalated the situation and the woman put the rifle down, which was then determined to be a BB gun.

Further investigation showed the suspect assaulted a relative several times and then shot the relative with the BB gun, causing a minor injury.

The suspect also broke out a glass door inside the house. Tonnaysha Wilkins, 24, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and malicious destruction of property.

On May 8, a judge ordered Wilkins could be released on personal recognizance from the Charles County Detention Center.

Cpl. Bier is investigating