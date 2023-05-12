Waldorf Man Arrested Twice in 6 Days with Officers Recovering Two Stolen Vehicles, Subject Released by Judge Again

On May 10 at 8:04 a.m., a patrol officer was conducting a patrol check in the area of Mall Circle when he observed a KIA with a broken out window.

Upon approaching the car, the officer observed the ignition had significant damage and had been reported stolen from a nearby county.

The occupant of the vehicle, Jajuan Malik Cobb, 21, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with theft and malicious destruction of a vehicle. Further investigation revealed Cobb was arrested on May 4 after being stopped in a stolen car he was driving.

In that case, he was released from the Charles County Detention Center on his own personal recognizance.

In this most current case, a judge ordered Cobb could be released on personal recognizance as long as he meets the criteria for electronic monitoring. Officer Hopp is investigating.

