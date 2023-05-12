Westlake High School Resource Officer Investigating Report of Armed Suspect Who Pointed Firearm at Two Students

On May 10 at 2:30 p.m., administrators at Westlake High School were alerted by two students that a male had pointed a firearm at them outside of the school.

Officers responded and canvassed the area but did not find anyone matching the description of the suspect.

A preliminary investigation showed the students had arranged to meet an individual after school near the baseball field.

When the students arrived at the field, an unknown male approached and produced a firearm; the students fled.

A school resource officer has initiated an investigation. Anyone with additional details is asked to call PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.