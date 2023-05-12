UPDATE: 25-Year-Old Lusby Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Huntingtown, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

UPDATE 5/12/2023: On May 11, 2023, at approximately 8 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to a serious crash involving a motorcycle along eastbound Plum Point Road in Huntingtown.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy was travelling westbound on Plum Point Road when he observed two motorcycles travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed. After the deputy safely made a U-turn, the motorcycles accelerated and were observed passing vehicles on the shoulder. Moments later both motorcycles left the deputy’s sight due to numerous curves and roadway design. While travelling eastbound on Plum Point Road in attempt to locate the motorcycles, the deputy came upon a crash scene located in the 2200 block of Plum Point Road in the area of Ida’s Lane.

Upon arrival at the crash scene, a black Suzuki GSX-R 1000 motorcycle and the operator were located in the grassy shoulder of the roadway.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and pronounced the driver, Austin M. Harris, 25 of Lusby, deceased.

Further investigation revealed, the second motorcycle, a yellow custom Suzuki sports bike, operated by Tyler G. King, 26 of Huntingtown, remained at the crash site and provided a witness statement.

At this time, speed and driver error appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing the investigation of this collision. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or events leading up to it, is asked to please contact Cpl. V. Bortchevsky at [email protected] or S/DFC J. Hardesty at [email protected].

5/11/2023: On Thursday, May 11, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., an officer observed two motorcycles travelling in excess of 90mph on Plum Point Road.

A short time later, the officer attempted to perform a traffic stop.

One motorcyclist stopped and got off the bike, the second crashed a short time later at a high rate of speed.

The male operator was located off the roadway in the woods and was unresponsive with no pulse.

Police requested a helicopter to land nearby. Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene of Plum Point Road between Idas Lane and Leka Drive in Huntingtown.

A short time later, medical personnel declared the victim deceased on the scene and cancelled all other responding units and Trooper 7 before their arrival.

Police advised one motorcyclist was in custody, with the second being pronounced deceased on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted traffic reconstruction and are investigating the collision.