On Saturday, May 13, 2023, at approximately 6:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21500 block of Wilcutt Street in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 17-year old male with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

A helicopter was requested, and the victim was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter hanger.

Police are investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available