Lexington Park Man Convicted of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder for 2021 Execution Style Shooting at Chancellors Run Regional Park

Leonard Charles Hall, 29, of Lexington Park, was convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, loaded handgun on person, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition charges for the 2021 death of Valdez Rico Baker III in the Circuit Court of St. Mary’s County.

On June 14, 2021, at approximately 7:05 p.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an active shooter at the Chancellors Run Regional Park in Great Mills, MD. Valdez Rico Baker III was found with multiple gunshot wounds, including a headshot wound, and transported to an area trauma center, where he later died due to his injuries.

“The heinous crime of this young man’s murder in one of our community parks was an unspeakably violent act,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “I hope this verdict brings a measure of closure to Mr. Valdez’s family. I want to thank the members of the jury for their attention throughout the trial and serious consideration and deliberation this week.”

Chief of the Special Victims Unit, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, and Chief of the Major Crime Unit, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Jeff Maylor, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Daniel Sidorowicz was the lead investigator for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, who successfully investigated this case.

Mr. Hall will be held without bond pending a sentencing hearing.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy first-degree murder is life in prison.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.