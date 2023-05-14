Sheriff Troy Berry Proud to Announce Recent Graduates From FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar

Sheriff Troy Berry is proud to announce the recent graduates from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar (LEEDS): Lieutenant John Dodge, Commander of Homeland Security, and Lieutenant Kyle Evans, Patrol Shift Commander (not pictured).

Established in 1995, the Greater Chesapeake LEEDS is considered a Regional Command College through the FBI. LEEDS is designed to enhance the knowledge of law enforcement executives in this constantly growing and complex profession. Topics this year included leadership and executive management, media relations, federal and local legal issues, ethics, and suicide awareness.

Six additional CCSO commanders, who previously graduated from the LEEDS program, participated in a one-day re-trainer course: Lieutenant Harry Ivers, Lieutenant John Hastings, Captain Kevin Leahy, Captain Chris Schmidt, Lieutenant Charles Gass, and Major David Kelly.

Many thanks to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office for hosting this event! We also congratulate all of the officers from our partner agencies who graduated as well!