Two Transported After CO Poisoning Investigation in Charles County, Police Continuing Investigation

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, at approximately 8:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 14000 block of Mill Spring Court in Bryantown, for the reported subject not breathing.

Additional units were dispatched less than 2 minutes later for the reports of multiple victims not breathing.

The incident was upgraded to a possible CO poisoning which brought additional firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County to the scene.

Once firefighters arrived on scene, both victims were removed by 8:42 p.m., with personnel reporting both victims being unresponsive with a pulse.

Crews entered the residence with gas and CO meters and reported initial LEL (Lower explosive limit) readings of 20%.

(Concentrations above 10% of the LEL are considered a risk for fires or explosions and are classified as Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health (IDLH) by OSHA) LEL meters read the amount of detectable combustible gas.

It was later discovered the initial meter used was defective or not calibrated, and once additional meters were used, firefighters reported zero readings through the residence and found no life hazards or threats.

The incident was scaled back once Incident command conferred with medical personnel who determined the two victims suffered possible overdoses/medical emergencies.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital and the scene was turned over to the police for investigation.